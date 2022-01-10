e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

Mumbai: ‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara successfully undergoes neurological surgery

‘Saharasri’ has praised very highly of the doctor and staff of Kokilaben Hospital
FPJ Web Desk
Sahara chief Subrata Roy |

‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara has very successfully undergone neurological (brain) surgery done by Dr. Manish Srivastava at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, on 6 January 2022.

He was detected with a brain disease recently and advised for the brain coiling and it was done by fixing stent and Endo saccular device.‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara is fine and has been discharged from hospital, today, 10th January, 2022.

‘Saharasri’ has praised very highly of the doctor and staff of Kokilaben Hospital for the hospital’s excellence in treatment, services and his speedy recovery.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
