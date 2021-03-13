Mumbai records highest single-day cases in 2021

Mumbai: On Saturday, Mumbai reported 1,708 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest number of cases reported in a single day in 2021.

Presently there are 13,247 active patients in Mumbai and total 941 patients have been recovered and discharged in the past 24 hours. Five patients succumbed to COVID-19 in past 24 hours.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner and in-charge of public health in BMC said that at present there is no pattern of the virus.

"Most of the new cases are close contacts who have been tested positive earlier, we have instructed the local ward officers to aggressively carry out contact tracing," Kakani told FPJ.

Meanwhile for the second consecutive day, Maharashtra recorded more than 15 thousand Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

Total 15,602 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 88 deaths were reported in the state on Saturday while the state's cumulative case load and death toll stood at 22,97,793 and 52,811 respectively on Saturday.

Presently there are 1,18,525 active cases in Maharashtra, while Pune alone has 24,025 active cases, which is the highest, amongst all the districts and municipal corporation of state, followed by Nagpur with 16,014 active cases.