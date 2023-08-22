 Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo Flight Passenger Vomits Blood, Dies In Nagpur Hospital After Plane Makes Emergency Landing
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight made an unscheduled halt at Nagpur on Monday evening after a passenger suffered a medical emergency, an official said.

The 62-year-old male passenger, identified as Devanand Tiwari, was suffering from CKD and tuberculosis and vomited blood on board, said Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital here.

"He was brought dead to the KIMS hospital. His body was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures," Shami said in a statement.

At around 8 pm, a passenger on a Mumbai to Ranchi IndiGo flight, Devanand Tiwari, started vomiting blood.

Following the emergency landing, he was rushed to a private hospital in Nagpur for medical treatment. However, he died at the hospital.

article-image

