Mumbai police have arrested a 26-year-old priest from a temple in Gujarat for allegedly cheating and raping a woman on the pretext of introducing the victim to the head priest, ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 02:14 PM IST