Mumbai News: Businessman Alleges Wife, Her Relatives Performed Black Magic To Kill Him

A 56-year-old businessman has alleged that his wife and her mother and sister tried to render him mentally unstable by spiking his food with a concoction procured from a 'baba'. In the meantime, the wife stole two-and-a-half kg of gold and Rs 15 lakh cash, he alleged.

In a complaint lodged at the RA Kidwai Marg police station, Somen Roy said that the episode has been going on since 2020 and he realised it when one of his wife's relatives sent him an 'shocking' voice recording of the woman.

'Jadi booti' procured from 'baba' in West Bengal

The relative informed Roy that the trio had obtained some 'jadi booti' from a 'baba' in West Bengal and the same was being fed to him by mixing it in his meals. When the businessman confronted his wife, she threatened to kill him, said the complaint, adding that he had to even get hospitalised once after having the spiked food.

When the complainant was ill, his wife withdrew the gold kept in a bank locker and even stole Rs 15 lakh cash from home, and lent the money to her sister on interest, said a cop. A case has been filed under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act.

