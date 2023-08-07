Mumbai News: 22-Year-Old College Student Arrested For Running Down Constable

Representative Image

The Marine Drive police arrested a man for running down a constable after he was stopped for driving without a number plate. The accused also abused the constable.

According to the police, the incident happened at Sundar Mahal Junction, NS Road, Marine Drive on Sunday night. Constable Dhyaneshwar Bodke (35) had signalled accused Aadit Jitesh Dhawan (22) for driving without a number plate. However, Dhawan threatened Bodke saying, “Get out of the side, or else I will kill you.”

Dhawan then proceeded to hit Bodke and attempted to flee the scene. Information about this was immediately sent to all wireless through the control room of Mumbai Police. Due to this, the said car was caught by the police in Byculla.

Accused suspected of driving under influence

Dhawan lives in Aytus Dinanath building, opposite Kokilaben Hospital, Andheri (West).

Police said that Dhawan is a college student. He was presented in the court where the court has sent him to police custody till August 9. The police suspect that Dhawan had consumed alcohol at that time, so his blood sample has been taken.

Dhawan's father has a trailer rental business.

An FIR has been registered against him at Marine Drive Police Station u/s 307(Attempt to murder) , 353(Assault or criminal force to deter public servant) ,506-2 (someone commits the offense of criminal intimidation) , 427(Whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage) ,179(Refusing to answer public servant authorised to question) of IPC and Motor Vehicle Act.