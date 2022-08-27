e-Paper Get App

Mumbai man detained with pcs of 24K Gold Bar worth Rs 77 lakhs at Kolkata airport

According to the Customs Department, the passenger was intercepted at the arrival hall.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter ANI

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata on Saturday detained a passenger for allegedly smuggling 5 pieces of foreign-origin Gold Bars.

Acting on intelligence, an Indian male who arrived from Mumbai was intercepted at Domestic Arrival of NSCBI Airport by Kolkata Customs AIU officers and after a thorough search, they recovered 5 pcs (1466.53gms) of 24K foreign origin Gold Bar worth Rs 77 lakhs (26.08).

This is a developing story.

article-image

