Mumbai man detained with pcs of 24K Gold Bar worth Rs 77 lakhs at Kolkata airport

Photo: Twitter ANI

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata on Saturday detained a passenger for allegedly smuggling 5 pieces of foreign-origin Gold Bars.

Acting on intelligence, an Indian male who arrived from Mumbai was intercepted at Domestic Arrival of NSCBI Airport by Kolkata Customs AIU officers and after a thorough search, they recovered 5 pcs (1466.53gms) of 24K foreign origin Gold Bar worth Rs 77 lakhs (26.08).

According to the Customs Department, the passenger was intercepted at the arrival hall.

This is a developing story.