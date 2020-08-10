Mumbai Locals to run soon? Railways junks notice about cancellation of trains till Sep 30, says no new circular

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic people have been urged to socially distance themselves and public transportation and other amenities remain limited. While there had been a pan-India lockdown in the initial weeks following the arrival of the pandemic in the country, the government has begun process of 'Unlocking'. India has so far recorded more than 2.21 million positive cases, and has over 44,300 fatalities.
Against this backdrop, on Monday reports emerged claiming that the Indian Railways would not run any trains till September 30. A notice that has been doing the rounds claims that the "cancellation of regular Mail/Express, Passenger and Suburban train services" had been extended till the end of September.
The Railway Ministry however has debunked that. "Some section of media is reporting that Railways has cancelled all regular trains till 30th September. This is not correct. No new circular has been issued by Ministry of Railways. Special Mail Express trains shall continue to run," the Ministry clarified in a tweet.
This is not the first fact check or clarification that has been issued by the Railway Ministry recently. A day earlier both the PIB Fact Check and Ministry of Railways Twitter handle had issued a clarification regarding a fake advertisement published in a newspaper.
Published in a prominent newspaper, the advertisement had claimed that the Indian Railways was looking to hire people for 5,285 posts in eight categories on outsourcing basis on Indian Railways on 11 years contract.
A PIB press release had called the fraudulent claim, made by an organisation called Avestran Infotech noting that the application had also sought a deposit of Rs 750 as online fee.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)