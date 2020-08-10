Mumbai Locals to run soon? Railways junks notice about cancellation of trains till Sep 30, says no new circular

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic people have been urged to socially distance themselves and public transportation and other amenities remain limited. While there had been a pan-India lockdown in the initial weeks following the arrival of the pandemic in the country, the government has begun process of 'Unlocking'. India has so far recorded more than 2.21 million positive cases, and has over 44,300 fatalities.

Against this backdrop, on Monday reports emerged claiming that the Indian Railways would not run any trains till September 30. A notice that has been doing the rounds claims that the "cancellation of regular Mail/Express, Passenger and Suburban train services" had been extended till the end of September.