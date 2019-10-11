Mumbai Local Train Mega Block Schedule for 11 October 2019

The Mega Block is time dedicated for the railways to carry out its maintenance work and keep the railway tracks and trains running smoothly throughout the week. The Central railway line announces a Mega Block on the following suburban sections for the coming Sunday, 13th of October.

The Matunga-Mulund Dn fast line will be blocked from 10.30 a.m to 3.00 p.m.

The Dn fast and semi-fast trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus from 9.53 a.m to 2.42 p.m will be diverted on the Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations. The trains will halt at all stations between Sion and Mulund stations but will run 20 minutes behind schedule. Dn fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line from Mulund.

The Up fast trains starting from Thane from 10.46 a.m to 3.18 p.m will have additional halts to their schedule. The added halt stations are Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations. The train will be running 15 minutes behind schedule.

All slow trains starting and ending at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai between 11.00 a.m and 5.00 p.m, will run 15 minutes behind schedule.

The Vadala Road- Vashi Up & Dn harbour lines will be blocked from 11.10 a.m to 3.40 p.m

The Dn Harbour line trains to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel starting from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai from 10.34 a.m to 3.16 p.m will remain blocked.

The Up Harbour line trains for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai starting from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.17 a.m to 3.00 p.m will remain blocked.

A few things to keep in mind for safety and convenience of the commuters.