Mumbai: Kalachowki police arrests 35-year-old man for killing his younger brother over petty issue

The Kalachowki police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his younger brother over a petty issue. The deceased Aakash Bhargude, 30 had fought with his brother's friend which led to the murder, said police.

On Sunday night around 11.45 an argument broke out between Aakash and his brother Ashok who was furious over his brother who fought with friend of Ashok earlier in the day. Their argument turned ugly when in fit of rage Ashok stabbed his brother into chest with a knife. Both the brothers works at different spice shops in Lalbaug area.

The locals who witnessed the incident rushed Aakash to KEM hospital in serious condition where doctors tried their best to save Aakash but he died hours later.

'Soon after the incident reported we have arrested the accused on the charges of murder. He was produced before the court next day which remanded him to police custody', said Anand Mulay, senior inspector of Kalachowki police station. The police have also recovered the knife used in murder.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:21 PM IST