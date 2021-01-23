Mumbai: In no hurry to become Maharashtra chief minister: Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan said he is in no hurry to become the chief minister and is in complete support of Uddhav Thackeray who is the head of the state.

Chavan's comment comes in the wake of state NCP chief Jayant Patil's statement that anyone who has spent a long time in politics must be wanting to become chief minister.

Addressing a rally at Bhokar town in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Friday, the state minister of public works department said, "Uddhav Thackeray is the head of the state today. We are with him wholeheartedly. I am in no hurry to become the chief minister."

"Leaders of three parties Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have come together to form Mahavikas Aghadi. With this, we succeeded in ousting the BJP in the state. While some people are trying cause trouble, their plans will not succeed.

The MVA government will complete its tenure," he said.