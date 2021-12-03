Mumbai: IKEA to open India's first city store in Worli

Swedish retailer Ikea will open its maiden city store in the country in Worli, Mumbai, on 9 December, the retailer said on Thursday.

The city store in Worli is part of Ikea’s efforts to build smaller format stores in the middle of large bustling cities. The Worli City Store will span across 80,000 sq ft which is smaller than its traditional big box stores that typically spread across 400,000-500,000 sq ft and are usually situated on the outskirts of cities.

“The city store format allows Ikea to be adapted to smaller spaces in an urban context and makes it more convenient for the many customers to experience the Ikea offers. Consumers will be able to shop the entire Ikea range based on a well-integrated digital and physical shopping experience," it said in a statement.

Dawid Gałka, Store Manager, IKEA Worli City store, India, said “This is a new concept for customers to shop with IKEA. They can enjoy an omnichannel shopping experience at this store, browse and order our entire range through various digital tools.”

Globally, the retailer has such city stores in Paris, Vienna and Shanghai among other cities.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 07:49 PM IST