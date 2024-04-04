Mumbai: Grow-Trees Program Crosses 19 Million Plantings Milestone, Encourages Tree Planting for Celebrations and Memorials

A tree-growing programme that also encourages citizens to plant trees to celebrate weddings, birthdays, and memorials, has crossed 19 million plantings and hopes to reach the 20-million milestone during this monsoon season.

Grow-Trees, started by Pradip Shah, the FIR Managing Director of ratings agency, CRISIL, has planted 19.5 million trees in the last 14 years. The organisation's tree nurseries are now literally doing the groundwork for another 4.5 million plantings during the rainy season which will begin in two months.

Vikas Puthran, head of partnerships at Grow-Trees, said that most of the tree sponsors are corporate houses, but individuals, or retail sponsors as they are called, are a small but important part of the programme. "We largely work with corporate sponsors, but retail is important for behavioral change," said Puthran, explaining that sensitising citizens about the idea of growing more trees is an intrinsic part of the project. "Couples have donated to the programme during their wedding. They get an eTreecertificate that they can cherish for a long time."

Grow-Trees: Inspiring Individuals

One of the couples who were drawn into the cause is Rahil and Sanya who were contemplating different ideas for 'return gifts' for guests at their recent wedding. "When our friends introduced us to Grow-Trees, it was exactly what we were looking for: an effective yet simple way of gifting," the couple shared in an Instagram post. "We received some very heartfelt messages from our guests who were thrilled to know trees had been planted in their honour."

Harish Chawla, a resident of Mira Road who describes himself as a social entrepreneur, said that sponsoring tree plantings is one of the options he is considering for his daughter Neha's wedding in August. "My daughter works in the CSR department of a multinational company and she wants a wedding that is environment friendly, with use of sustainable materials and gifts. Sponsoring trees to celebrate an event is an impressive idea and I would like to contribute to it," said Chawla.

Nationwide Initiative For Massive Tree Planting And Community Involvement

Grow-Trees' planting sites are spread out in 23 states and the average number of trees at a location is 50,000 or more. At some sites, the group has claimed to have planted between 1,00,000 and a million trees. Locations are largely community land in villages that are not used for agriculture. Permissions are obtained from village panchayats to create plantations and residents are involved in the programme that uses only indigenous species.

Every tree planted in the programme has a unique number that indicates the site where it is growing. Since the planting sites are spread over large land parcels most of over 90 projects are in rural areas. The closest site to Mumbai is Bhatsai village in Thane's Shahpur taluk where some 60,000 trees, mostly local species like teak, karanj, and around, have been planted. Sponsoring a single tree can cost between Rs 85 to Rs 150, depending on the site.