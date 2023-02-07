Mumbai: Flyer from Doha booked after live cartridge found in baggage

Mumbai Airport | File photo

The Sahar police have recently booked a passenger for allegedly carrying a live cartridge in his baggage. The passenger had arrived from Doha and was on his way to fly to Kerala when the airport officials found a suspected object in his check-in baggage which resulted in the recovery of the live cartridge. The police have initiated a probe to ascertain for which purpose the passenger had kept the cartridge in his baggage, sources said.

Official came across suspicious object while auto-screening baggage



According to the police, the complainant in the case is MJ Jogdankar, who works as the senior officer (security) with the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). On Saturday, the airport officials while checking auto-screening machine images of baggage of passengers arriving from Doha and proceeding to Kozhikode came across a suspicious image of an object in one of the baggage.

Flyer booked under sections of Arms act



On closely monitoring the image, the officials suspected it to be a cartridge. The said baggage was then forwarded for physical verification. The passenger was also called by the officials to check his baggage in front of him. On opening the bag, the officials found a live cartridge in it. The CISF officials were then informed after which the passenger was brought to the police station where an offence was registered against him. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

