Mumbai: Dharavi reports 107 new COVID19 infections, highest ever spike in single day

Asia's largest slum in Mumbai ,Dharavi reported 107 new COVID19 infections. It is the highest ever spike in a day. Case tally in Mumbai reached 7,626 according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai's Dharavi reports 107 new COVID19 infections, the highest ever spike in a day; Case tally at 7,626: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:00 PM IST