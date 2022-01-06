e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

SAvsIND: South Africa beat India by 7 wickets in the Wanderers Test
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Mumbai: Dharavi reports 107 new COVID19 infections, highest ever spike in single day

It is the highest ever spike in a day. Case tally in Mumbai reached 7,626 according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: 34 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi, active cases in area rise to 95 | Photo: BL Soni

Mumbai: 34 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi, active cases in area rise to 95 | Photo: BL Soni

Advertisement

Asia's largest slum in Mumbai ,Dharavi reported 107 new COVID19 infections. It is the highest ever spike in a day. Case tally in Mumbai reached 7,626 according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: 34 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi, active cases in area rise to 95 Mumbai: 34 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi, active cases in area rise to 95
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
Advertisement