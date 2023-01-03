Mumbai: Court reserves order on Mamata Banerjee's plea in national anthem row

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File Photo

A special court that deals with cases against legislators on Tuesday reserved for order on Jan 12, a plea by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the row over disrespecting the national anthem.

Incident pertaining to 2021 programme

Banerjee had attended a programme in the city on Dec 1, 2021 and had allegedly walked off the dais while the national anthem was still playing. A BJP office-bearer had approached a Sewree court and sought that the court direct that an FIR be lodged against her under provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. The magistrate had found a prima facie case against Banerjee and summoned her.

Court had found evidence against Banerjee prima-facie sufficient to proceed

In its order while issuing summons to Banerjee, magistrate P I Mokashi had stated that it is prima facie evident from the complaint, the video clips in the DVD as well as Youtube links that the accused had sung the national anthem, stopped abruptly and left the dais, which proves that she has committed offence punishable under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. The order had further read that the prima facie evidence brought on record by the complainant is sufficient to proceed against the accused.

Sessions court had stayed order

Banerjee had approached the sessions court against this order. The sessions court had stayed the summons order earlier.