Mumbai: Central Railway to run Mumbai-Gorakhpur, Pune-Mau and Nagpur-Azamgarh One-way special trains

Central Railway has decided to run one-way special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers. The details as under:

1. LTT-Gorakhpur superfast one-way special

01003 superfast one way special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.55 hrs on 6.3.2022 and arrive Gorakhpur at 17.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: Three AC 3-Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and 6 Second Class Seating Coaches

2. Pune-Mau superfast one-way special

01005 superfast one way special will leave Pune at 16.15 hrs on 6.3.2022 and arrive Mau at 22.05 hrs next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi and Aunrihar

Composition: One AC 3-Tier, 17 Sleeper Class and 4 Second Class Seating Coaches

3. Nagpur-Azamgarh superfast one-way special

01007 superfast one way special will leave Nagpur at 17.50 hrs on 7.3.2022 and arrive Azamgarh at 16.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Amla, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi, Jaunpur and Shahganj

Composition: Two AC 3-Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and 8 Second Class Seating Coaches

Reservation: Bookings for above fully reserved one way special trains on special charges will open on 4.3.2022 at all PRS locations and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 04:49 PM IST