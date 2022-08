A Vistara A320 aircraft VT-TNC operating flight UK622 (Varanasi-Mumbai) was involved in an air turn back to Varanasi due to a bird hit.

The aircraft has landed safely in Varanasi and the radome is damaged, said DGCA.

(This is a developing story)

