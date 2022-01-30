Mumbai: BMC launches mobile clinic for street dogs and cats

For the first time in the city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a mobile clinic for street dogs and cats. The mobile clinic will provide basic treatment that is free of cost. On a pilot basis, the mobile clinic will cater to k-westward. Civic officials said if this initiative gets a good response then the civic body will increase the number in near future.

This comes after many stray animals were injured during the pandemic due to which they were not able to get treatment.

Senior health officials from the civic health department said small animals like dogs and cats will be treated by this mobile clinic. There are many instances where stray dogs and animals get injured, then their health remains bad, but their condition is seen by a few selected people.

“Many times people are not able to help even after wanting because they do not know where their free treatment would be. In such a situation, the civic body has started a mobile clinic for stray dogs and cats living on the road,” said a doctor.

Dr. KA Pathan, General Manager, Municipal Veterinary Health Department and Deonar Abattoir said that at present, they have converted an ambulance into a mobile clinic as a pilot project. This mobile clinic will visit K-west ward i.e. Andheri West thrice a week and it will have a doctor and an assistant who will treat stray dogs, cats and other small animals.

“If stray dogs and cats are hurt, then ointment will be given, if there is fever or other problem, then medicines will be given and along with anti-rabies injections will also be given. Apart from this, if someone brings his pet dog and cat for treatment, then he will also be treated, but a small fee will be charged for that. At present we have not fixed the fee. If this initiative gets a good response then we will consider increasing the number of mobile clinics in future,” he said.

