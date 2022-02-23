Mumbai: Bizman loses Rs 10.39 lakh in lure of free credit card

The cyber police of Mumbai Crime branch registered an offence after a businessman duped to the tune of ₹10.39 lakh. The fraudster lured the businessman into trap by offering him life time free credit card with great benefits. In order to avail the credit card the fraudster made him to share all his details including Aadhaar card and Pan card and also blocked his SIM card before transferring money.

On February 1, one Sandeep Gupta contacted the businessman posing as representative of a nationalized bank and offered the latter a life time free credit card with great discounts on dining and on travelling.

Once the businessman showed his interest Gupta claimed that as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest circular, e-verification will be conducted as per RBI's data secure feature and made the businessman to changed his phone from iPhone to Android phone claiming this could be done only on Android phone.

The businessman who was using an iPhone put his SIM to an Android phone available with him. Gupta then sent him a link and asked him to fill all his details including that of his Aadhaar card and Pan car details, the victim was assured that credit card will be delivered in next 48 hours.

However minutes after sharing details he was started receiving multiple transaction alerts, he tried contacting his bank to block the card but all in vain as his SIM card was blocked by the fraudster.

He then blocked card by using her wife's mobile however by the time total ₹10.39 lakh have been transferred from his credit card in 21 transactions of each amounting ₹49,500.

We have registered an offence of impersonation, cheating and forgery sections along with relevant sections of Information Technology (IT) act and investigation is underway, said an officials from Cyber police station.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:55 PM IST