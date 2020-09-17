Mumbai-based drugs supplier arrested in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A Mumbai-based drugs supplier, considered to be the kingpin of a drug racket which was busted recently, has been arrested by the Ahmedabad Detection Crime Branch on Thursday. Last Sunday, the crime branch had seized Rs 99.50 lakh worth Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) from the city. Five persons, including a cop, were arrested with 995 grams of the contraband.

Crime branch sources said that Afak Ahmad is into the drugs business for more than a decade. He had supplied MDMA to Ahmedabad’s peddler last week. During the primary investigation, Afak is said to have admitted that in the past too had supplied drugs to Ahmedabad-based peddlers.

Ahmedabad police claim that Afak was arrested in the year 2012 by Mumbai police and in 2013 he was out of jail, after which he had resumed his business. Recently his son Fida too has joined the operation and when Afak is either in jail or goes underground to avoid arrests, the operation is handled by his son.

Police claimed that his name had surfaced in the 50 kg MDMA seizure by the DRI in January 2020.

Since then he had gone underground and was hiding with his second wife and children in Kurundwad village of Maharashtra. He is also wanted by the Mumbai police.