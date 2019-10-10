Mumbai: A masjid launches the initiative Masjid Parichay, to promote religious harmony

A Muslim religious group from Mumbai, Jamat-e-Islami Hind, has taken a step forward to promote secularism and bust myths about Islam among non-muslims.

The religious group has named the initiative as 'Masjid Parichay' (Introduction to the Mosque), the initiative is focused on having dialogues on Islam and through dialogue eradicating the stereotypes, myths and misconceptions surrounding Islam and its followers.

The Millet Welfare Association mosque at the Mira Road reportedly invited people from different faiths on 6th October to the masjid for the Masjid Parichay event. The 'parichay' was held in association with a student wing of Jamat-e-Islami Hind, Students Islamic Organisation (SIO).

Iqbal Mahadik, the Millet Welfare Association trustee, said that the mosque had been planning the initiative for some time. He said, "And to make this a reality, SIO helped us invite non-Muslims guests," said Mahadik.

An attendee of the event, Jivajirao Patil said, "It's a wonderful feeling. Today, I come to know that everyone can visit the mosque. No one enjoys a special status as a poor can occupy his place in the first row if he comes early, while the richest man in the world may stand in the last line if he comes last,"

IH volunteer, Dr Parvez Mandviwala, has said that the unfounded fears have created a lot of misconceptions among non-Muslims. The JIH has been organizing similar visits to the local mosques since months. The events are conducted to consciously get rid of Islamophobia and break the stereotypes and misconceptions around Muslims and Islam.

The visitors were asked to witness 'wudu' (ablution rituals) and were informed about the importance of wudu before standing in submission towards Allah (God). The visitors also had the chance to witness the Azaan (call to prayers) in the evening. The Imam at the mosque delivered a short sermon on humanity, unity and equality for the guests. In the end, copies of the Quran and the Hadith (teachings of Prophet Muhammad) were handed out to the guests.