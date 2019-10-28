Mumbai: 2 Police constables catch a chain-snatcher while patrolling in civil dress

A chain-snatcher was caught red-handed on Friday in Borivali by two patrolling policemen.

A working woman on Friday evening was headed to her workplace near Chacha Nehru garden, Borivali West when the chain-snatcher, identified as Rakesh Taak, 29, snatched the woman’s gold chain and started running.

Sangita Gundappa, the victim started screaming “Chor, Chor” to alert the people around her of the robbery. At the same time, two constables, Sachin Ashok Gundge and Pravin Chandrakant Farde, chased him down for 300 meters before arresting him.

The police found the gold chain in a broken state from the Rakesh.

"The accused was identified as Rakesh Taak, 29, from Thane. He is an auto driver. He has a family dispute and might have stolen the chain due to it. He was booked and arrested under section 392 (robbery) of IPC and produced before the court yesterday. It remanded him in four days police custody," an officer from Borivali police station said. The accused does not have a criminal record, an officer said.

The Mumbai police commissioner; the North Mumbai additional commissioner; DCP Zone XI, ACP (Borivali division) and senior police inspector of Borivali police station have praised the two constables' work. Senior Inspector Laxman Dumbre of the Borivli police station said, "The constables will be felicitated by North Mumbai additional commissioner Dilip Sawant, and they will be recommended for an award."