Multiplying COVID-19 cases, UP govt asked offices to work on half-strength

With the spurt in the number of fresh covid cases every day, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed all offices in the state to function with half the capacity. Fresh covid cases in UP have increased 20 times in the last ten days.

On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while presiding over a meeting of team 9 of senior officials on curb & control of covid issued directives regarding the opening of offices. He said that only 50 per cent of staff should be called for work in all the government as well as private offices in the state. Besides if any staff working in a private organization becomes covid positive, he should be given seven days paid leave. The UP CM has asked organizations to promote work from home culture and restrain calling the workforce to offices.

He said that the government has started giving booster doses to the frontline workers, health staff and senior citizens with co-morbidity from Monday. Besides 21.39 crore people in UP have been administered the first dose of the covid vaccine while 9.48 crores have received both the shots. More than 24.22 lakh youths in the age group of 15-18 years have been provided vaccines.

Meanwhile, 8334 fresh covid cases have been reported in UP in the last 24 hours. At present, the total number of active covid cases in UP has reached 33946 out of which 33563 are in home isolation. The officials of the health department informed that the new variant of covid is less harmful and this very few need hospitalization.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 06:41 PM IST