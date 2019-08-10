Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge in contention for party chief post

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial CWC meeting on Saturday, which is expected to pick the new party president, senior leaders, including Ahmed Patel and K C Venugopal, discussed the issue with Sonia Gandhi.

Former Union ministers and Gandhi family loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge and Mukul Wasnik are the front runners. ​Both are Dalit leaders. Wasnik is a former Youth Congress chief and minister from Maharashtra.

Kharge, from Karnataka, was the Leader of the Congress in the 16th Lok Sabha. Both politicians lost the last Lok Sabha elections. Indications are that the CWC may pick up an interim Congress President and finalise the organisational election schedule to have the full-fledged President by December.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, however, tweeted on Friday that even a "slightest delay" in choosing the party president is not an option. “On Saturday, a consensus builder party president must be selected.

The slightest delay is not an option. In lighter vein, I gave an analogy of wise men of Vatican locked in a room indefinitely until they got a nomination! Subsequently, it has to be followed by full intra party elections,” he tweeted.