e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMukul Rohatgi to return as Attorney General

Mukul Rohatgi to return as Attorney General

Rohatgi was first appointed as the Attorney General in 2014 for a three-year term.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Mukul Rohatgi (second from right) | Twitter

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is set to become the Attorney General for India again. He is scheduled to begin his second stint as the top law officer of the country from October 1.

According to sources familiar with the development, the term of incumbent Attorney General KK Venugopal is ending on September 30, and he has refused to continue beyond his term, citing his advanced age.

Venugopal, 91, was appointed as the country's top law officer on June 30, 2017, and he was given several extensions.

Sources said Rohatgi, who is one of the top court lawyers in the country, gave his consent for assuming the top post.

He was first appointed as the Attorney General in 2014 for a three-year term.

Venugopal, while arguing in a matter recently, indicated that he may not continue as the top law officer, after the completion of his present term.

According to Article 76 of the Constitution, the President appoints a person, qualified to be appointed a judge of the Supreme Court to be Attorney General for India.

The Attorney General also enjoys a right of audience in all courts in the country.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Two former Tamil Nadu ministers, their associates' properties raided by vigilance

Two former Tamil Nadu ministers, their associates' properties raided by vigilance

Odisha body claims 'Kohinoor' belongs to Lord Jagannath, seeks its return from UK

Odisha body claims 'Kohinoor' belongs to Lord Jagannath, seeks its return from UK

Mukul Rohatgi to return as Attorney General

Mukul Rohatgi to return as Attorney General

Secunderabad hotel fire kills 8, people jump off building rescued by locals

Secunderabad hotel fire kills 8, people jump off building rescued by locals

India's $23 bn used-car market to double in 5 years

India's $23 bn used-car market to double in 5 years