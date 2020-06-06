Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Rahul Gandhi's 'failed lockdown' remark

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in an interview given to NDTV on Saturday slammed Rahul Gandhi's 'failed lockdown' remark and said that the Congress party wants to spread the 'political pollution' in this pandemic.

Yesterday, questioning the government's lockdown strategy to counter COVID-19, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a graphic on Twitter wherein he compared India's disease graph to other countries and captioned it " This is what a failed lockdown looks like". While talking about this remark, Naqvi also blamed that the congress party is creating confusion among people.

Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier said that India is the only country to have relaxed the lockdown when COVID-19 cases are rising, yesterday shared graphs of Spain, Germany, Italy, and the UK, which had shown a decline in cases after the lockdowns.

Gandhi attached graphs with the tweet and cited media reports, Oxford University data and that of AICC Data Department which show that India imposed a lockdown when daily new COVID-19 cases were between 0-1000.

According to the graphical description shared by the Congress leader, the unlock phase was initiated in the country when the daily new cases were around 8,000. The data showed that in the subsequent days, the daily new cases have risen to between 9,000-10,000.

Another graph showed that in Spain the lockdown was imposed when daily new cases were between 1,000-2,000. After peaking to around 9,000 cases per day in the middle phase of the lockdown, the unlock was initiated when daily new cases fell down again to 1,000-2,000 cases per day. Data showed that cases fell down to lower levels in the subsequent days in Spain.

The data shared by the Congress leader showed a similar pattern in Germany, Italy and the UK with different magnitudes for the lockdown-unlock scenarios. However, in India's graph, one can see the increase in the number of cases even after the lockdown.

Check out his tweet here: