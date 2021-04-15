Mukesh Ambani sends oxygen from his Gujarat refineries to aid Maharashtra's fight against COVID-19

New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd is diverting oxygen produced at its refineries to supplement availability in worst-hit COVID states like Maharashtra and the trucks carrying supplies are in transit, sources said. Reliance's twin oil refineries in Jamnagar have through minor process modification converted industrial oxygen into medical-use oxygen that can be administered to COVID-19 patients low on oxygen, people aware of the development said.

In all, 100 tonnes of oxygen will be supplied from the Jamnagar refineries, they said. "The supplies will be free of cost since it is for a humanitarian cause," one of the persons said.

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde too confirmed that the state would get 100 tonnes of oxygen from Reliance. The person cited above said the trucks carrying oxygen cylinders are in transit. However, another source said trucks are stuck in Jamnagar after local authorities stopped their movement.

Unable to get prompt supplies, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Maharashtra is among the worst-hit states facing a fresh outbreak of the pandemic, Gujarat too has seen number of patients swell.