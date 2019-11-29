Mukesh Ambani ranked 9th on Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List

'The Real-Time Billionaires List' of Forbes has named Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani as the ninth richest person in the world.

The RIL Chairman was ranked 13th globally in the Forbes' 2019 rich list, released earlier this year. His rise can be attributed to RIL surpassing the Rs 10 lakh crore market capitalisation mark, becoming the first Indian company to do so on Thursday. According to the Forbes 'The Real-Time Billionaires List', RIL Chairman's 'Real Time Net Worth' stood at $60.8 billion on Thursday.

The list was headed by Jeff Bezos, CEO and Founder of Amazon, with 'Real Time Net Worth' of $113 billion on Thursday. The list "reflects changes since 5 p.m. EST of the prior trading day," Forbes said on its website.