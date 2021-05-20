Mucormycosis: Shortage of Amphotericin-B to be resolved soon, says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

While battling with the ongoing COVID-19 oubreak, now the post covid disease 'Mucormycosis' or the 'Black Fungus' is being found in many patients who have recovered from coronavirus. Doctors are trying to cure the disease with drug Amphotericin B but due to rise in the fungal disease, the demand has rised for the drug. Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya today announced that shortage of Amphotericin-B to be resolved soon.
The Minister informed that within three days, 5 more pharma companies have got new drug approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing 6 pharma companies. The existing pharma companies have already started ramping up the production, he added.
He further informed that Indian companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of Amphotericin- B.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has appealed to all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to declare mucormycosis or black fungus as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897. The Ministry has also advised that all government and private health facilities, as well as medical colleges should follow guidelines issued by it and the ICMR on screening, diagnosis and management of mucormycosis.
The Ministry said mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. Mucormycosis can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma.
According to the ministry, the disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from Covid-19. Currently, Telangana and Rajasthan have already declared mucormycosis as an epidemic.
Cases of black fungus have been reported in various parts of the country including Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar.
