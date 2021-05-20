Mucormycosis: Shortage of Amphotericin-B to be resolved soon, says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

While battling with the ongoing COVID-19 oubreak, now the post covid disease 'Mucormycosis' or the 'Black Fungus' is being found in many patients who have recovered from coronavirus. Doctors are trying to cure the disease with drug Amphotericin B but due to rise in the fungal disease, the demand has rised for the drug. Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya today announced that shortage of Amphotericin-B to be resolved soon.

The Minister informed that within three days, 5 more pharma companies have got new drug approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing 6 pharma companies. The existing pharma companies have already started ramping up the production, he added.

He further informed that Indian companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of Amphotericin- B.