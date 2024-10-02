MSRTC Introduces 'Shivneri Sundari', Hospitality Services Akin To Airline Standards

MSRTC introduces Shivneri Sundari | representational image

In a landmark move aimed at improving passenger experience, the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to introduce "Shivneri Sundari," a cabin crew member trained in hospitality management, akin to airline standards.

"This initiative, announced by MSRTC Chairman Bharat Gogavale during the 304th board meeting on Tuesday, will enhance services on the E-Shivneri buses operating between Mumbai and Pune without any additional charges for travellers," said an official.

The board meeting, chaired by Gogavale, discussed over 70 key topics, culminating in the approval of this significant initiative. The trained crew members will assist passengers, providing a more comfortable and welcoming travel experience.

According to MSRTC, in addition to the new hospitality service, the meeting revealed plans to establish "Anand Health Centres" at 343 bus stations in memory of the late Anand Dighe. These centres will offer affordable health services, including medical check-ups and access to medications, benefiting both travellers and local communities. Space will be allocated for health service providers to set up clinics and pharmacies at these locations."

The board also approved the creation of new bus depots in the tribal-dominated regions of Mula in Chandrapur and Dharni in Amravati, increasing the total number of MSRTC depots to 253. This expansion aims to improve public transportation access in underserved areas," said an official.

Furthermore, the MSRTC will support local women's self-help groups by allowing them to set up 10x10 stalls at bus stations for nominal rental rates, enabling them to sell their products.The meeting also initiated the tender process for purchasing 2,500 new standard buses and converting 100 diesel buses to electric ones on a trial basis, reflecting MSRTC's commitment to sustainability and modernisation.

Key figures at the meeting included Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar and Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, who discussed these vital initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall public transport experience in Maharashtra.