MS Dhoni to join his Army battalion in Kashmir from July 31-Aug 15

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was awarded the honorary rank of a lieutenant colonel in 2011, will join his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir at the end of the month and carry out duties with the troops, official sources said on Thursday.

Dhoni will be with the 106 Territorial Army battalion (Para) from July 31 to August 15 and will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty while staying with the troops, they said.

Dhoni, who is not part of Indian cricket team's tour of the West Indies, had conveyed to the Army that he would like to serve his battalion which is at present stationed in Kashmir valley.

The unit is in Kashmir Valley as part of Victor Force. "As requested by the officer and approved by the Army headquarters, he will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with troops," said a senior official.