M.S Dhoni adds another jewel to his star-studded garage

M.S Dhoni, India’s favourite cricket captain, has added another four-wheeler to his collection of cars. Everyone knows Dhoni’s love for cars and bikes so it wasn’t a shock when the former Indian Cricket team captain missed the last Test between India and South Africa to be found riding his new addition, the Jonga on the streets of Ranchi.

The new member in Dhoni’s garage is the Nissan Jonga. The vehicle is used by the Indian Army. As soon as Dhoni reached a petrol pump near his home on Sunday, people gathered around the former skipper for pictures and Dhoni didn't disappoint them, giving them autographs and selfies.

Only last month, Dhoni had welcomed a new car to his collection. In September, Dhoni bought the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. He was also seen taking the car for a ride on the streets while bystanders paused to admire the red midsize SUV.

Dhoni is the owner of several high-end vehicles, including a Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2 and the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two-wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like the Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Vintage among others.