'Mr Modi, come listen to us': Opposition's message to Centre as monsoon session nears end

"You are not allowing the discussion we have been asking for the past 14 days. You are passing that bill now. If you have courage, begin the discussions now," Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge is heard saying in the video shared by Derek O’Brien.

Since the monsoon session convened on July 19, PM Modi has attended Parliament once for the opening remarks and to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers.

Last week, PM Modi claimed that the Opposition was insulting the Parliament for their selfish motives by creating the Parliament logjam.

PM Modi on August 3 slammed opposition members for tearing papers in Parliament and making "derogatory" remarks on the way bills have been passed as he accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution with their conduct.

Briefing reporters on PM Modi's speech at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister expressed anger at the conduct of some opposition members.

The Opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into the allegations of surveillance. The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

(With inputs from Agencies)