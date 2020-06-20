MPSC State Service exam result 2019 declared; check at mpsc.gov.in

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the result for the state services’ main exam 2019. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on MPSC's official website, mpsc.gov.in. The commission has also released a category-wise cut-off list and merit list along with the results.

According to a report by Indian Express, a total of 40 candidates have been recommended for the post of deputy collector (DC) while 31 have been selected for the post of deputy superintendent of police (DSP). For the assistant commissioner of the state, 12 candidates have been selected.

Steps to check MPSC State Services main exam result 2019

Step 1. Go to the official website of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in

Step 2. Click on ‘07-2019-State Services (Main) Examination 2019- Final Result (Desk 14-A)’available in “Recent News/ Announcements” section on the Home Page

Step 3. A pdf file will open where candidates can check the details regarding the MPSC SSE 2019 Result

Step 4. Download MPSC State Service Mains Final Result 2019 and save the copy of the PDF file for future reference.