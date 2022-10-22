e-Paper Get App
MPPEB ADDET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

The MPPEB Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Admission Test ADDET 2022 link is active now. So, candidates need to login there for downloading their respective course admit card

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Admission Test ADDET 2022 | (Representative image)
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination – 29, 30 October 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Admission Test ADDET 2022

Number of Seats – 747 Posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available

NAME OF EXAMINATION:

Offline Examination (OMR Based)

About MPPEB ADDET Admit Card 2022:

MPPEB has invited this year's applications for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Admission Test ADDET 2022 for the upcoming session in the Nanaji Deshmukh University and affiliated universities (MP government). Online registration process is done; now it is signalled from Board that examination will be conducted on 29, 30 October 2022. Candidates need to visit the portal for getting information regarding their Examination & related information. Admit card link is active now.

Details of MPPEB ADDET Admit Card 2022:

The MPPEB Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Admission Test ADDET 2022 link is active now. So, candidates need to login there for downloading their respective course admit card. By providing their valid credentials candidates will be able to download their Admit Card. Candidates are suggested to be on/before time on examination venue as there will be pre examination formalities over there.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website http://peb.mp.gov.in/

Instructions for Downloading MPPEB ADDET Admit Card 2022 :

1. In order to download their MPPEB ADDET Admit Card 2022, candidates need to go to the important link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their MPPEB ADDET Admit Card 2022.

3. Candidates will be redirected to the Login Page, here they need to provide their following details-:

Application Number

DOB

Verification Code

Have to click on the “Search” Icon

4. After providing their details appropriately candidates will be able to download the MPPEB ADDET Admit Card 2022.

5. Candidates can also download their MPPEB ADDET Admit Card 2022 from official site of the MPPEB.

