MP: Woman inflicts burns on adopted daughter as punishment for bedwetting; booked

A woman allegedly inflicted burns on the private parts of her nine-year-old adopted daughter as a punishment for bedwetting in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Monday.

An offence has been registered against the 40-year-old woman under sections 294 (abusing), 323 (manhandling), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (threatening) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), MIG police station in-charge Ajay Verma said.

The accused woman is a close relative of the victim and had adopted her, he said.

The woman had inflicted burns on the child's private parts as a punishment for wetting her bed at night, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far in the case.

Meanwhile, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) president Pallavi Porwal said the girl had sustained serious burn injuries on her private parts, some hair on her head had been uprooted and there were nail injury marks on her body.

Looking at the child's condition, it appears that the woman who adopted her has a perverted mentality, as she crossed all limits of cruelty, she said.

The police had registered an FIR under lighter sections against the accused and they should also include relevant provisions of the Protection of Child under Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in the case, she added.

The investigating officer in the case said doctors were treating the victim and her statement was being recorded, following which other relevant sections will be added in the FIR.