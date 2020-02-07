MP should pass resolution against NPR also: Ex-AG Anand Mohan Mathur

Indore: Two days after state cabinet passed a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), former advocate general Anand Mohan Mathur here on Friday said same should be done with National Population Register as it will lay foundation for implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Resolution against CAA won’t serve purpose. The state cabinet should also pass a resolution against NPR,” Mathur told reporter. Using the banner Bhagat Singh Deewane Brigade, which was founded by Mathur, he said that brigade is already standing in opposition to CAA and NRC.