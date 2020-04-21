MP Police pay tribute to 'martyr' cop who died in line of duty to coronavirus

With 84 more people testing positive for coronavirus during the past 24 hours, the count in Madhya Pradesh climbed up to 1,485 on Monday, while the death toll rose to 74.

The health department also revised the data of two districts Ujjain and Khargone. The health bulletin said that four COVID-19 patients, shown earlier in the tally of Ujjain district, were also added in the tallies of Ratlam (3) and Indore (one).

So, the COVID-19 patient count in Ujjain is now reduced to 27 from 31, the bulletin said. Similarly, two patients of Khargone, who tested "borderline positive" in the first test, were found negative for coronavirus in the second test report.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 590 and the number of cases climbed to 18,601 on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 14,759 while 3,251 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

