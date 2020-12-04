MP O'brien extends TMC support

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'brien skipped Prime Minister’s all-party meeting on the Covid-19 vaccine to meet farmers at Singhu border at Haryana-Delhi border on Friday. O'brien was sent on behalf of TMC on the instructions of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who made multiple telephone calls and spoke to protesting farmers.

The main aim to send her party leader was to show solidarity with farmers protesting at the Haryana-Delhi border. The TMC MP spent about 4 hours meeting various groups of farmers who have parked their tractors and other vehicles on the highway at the Singhu Border. This comes a day Mamata had said the TMC will resort to a nationwide strike if the BJP-led Centre does not withdraw the controversial farm bills which she terms as anti-farmer.

Mamata reportedly made 4 telephone calls to different groups from Haryana and Punjab. The conversation revolved around their demands with the West Bengal Chief Minister mainly that the Centre must repeal farmer bills. Farmers have asked for a special session in Parliament to revoke the controversial Farm bills.

The farmers thanked the TMC chief for her solidarity and express­ed gratitude for all her support to farmers and land mo­ve­ments in the past. Mamata also assured farmers of her and the party's support towards the farmer’s agitation and will stand by them in this movement to repeal anti-farmer bills.

Farmers have been protesting over the farm bills introduced by the Centre saying there will no guarantee on minimum price of produce and that the contentious bills means the farmers will be at the mercy of corporates.

PM Modi however has said these legislations have opened new doors of opportunities for growers and given them more rights.