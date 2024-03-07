MP: Nyay Yatra Disappoints Congress Workers As Rahul Gandhi Arrives 3 Hours Late In Sailana, Skips Planned Activities

MP: Nyaya Yatra Disappoints Congress Workers In Sailana As Rahul Arrives 3:30 Hours Late, Skips Planned Activities |

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's much-anticipated Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra faced disappointment from the party workers in Sailana as the leader arrived three-and-a-half hours late, missing scheduled activities and failing to address the waiting crowd.

The Yatra, scheduled for 3:00 pm, saw Rahul Gandhi's convoy reach Sailana village in Ratlam district at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, leaving workers and supporters disheartened.

Accompanied by state Congress president Jitu Patwari, former MP Kantilal Bhuria, and former MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot, Rahul Gandhi's visit lacked the expected engagement with the local community.

Despite the presence of senior leaders, the delay and lack of communication with the crowd created a sense of frustration among those who had gathered to hear him speak.

Gandhi skipped planned programmes

Notably, Rahul Gandhi even skipped stopping to garland the statue of senior tribal leader and former minister Prabhu Dayal Gehlot, despite it being a pre-planned part of the programme. This lack of attention to detail and the failure to adhere to the schedule has raised questions among workers about the purpose and effectiveness of his visit.

Meanwhile, the yatra left for Rajasthan from MP’s Ratlam district on Monday morning. Rahul left for the further journey of his yatra in an open jeep. The Yatra had entered Madhya Pradesh from Morena on March 2. The last stop was at Saravan village of Sailana in Ratlam district. Here Rahul Gandhi and his team rested for the night.