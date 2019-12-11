MP minister PC Sharma backs ban on pre-wedding shoot in Jain's wedding in Bhopal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh public relations minister PC Sharma on Tuesday backed the ban imposed by Jain and Gujarati Samaj organisations in Bhopal on pre-wedding shoots and dance training to females saying, "it is certainly against the culture."

"These things were certainly not a part of our culture. I believe that whatever people prohibits, it is from a social point of view. If people again follows the old trends and culture, their marriages would be more successful and joyful," he said while speaking to ANI.