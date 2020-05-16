MP: Migrants ransack food dispensing machine at railway station

Jabalpur: A day after some migrant workers travelling in a special train allegedly ransacked a food vending machine at Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh, the West Central Railway (WCR) on Saturday emptied out such dispensers on platforms of the stations under its jurisdiction, an official said.

The incident occurred early Friday on platform number 5 of the railway station when some migrants travelling in Mumbai-Danapur special train damaged a vending machine of packaged food items and cold drinks, the official said.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

WCR covers Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota railway divisions.

"Packaged eatable items have been removed from vending machines installed on platforms of railway stations, after a video showed passengers taking away eatables from the machine," WCR Chief Public Relation Officer Priyanka Dixit told PTI.

Dixit said the Railways has been providing food and water to passengers at the designated stations under WCR.