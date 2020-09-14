MP-IDSA Director General slams Shashi Tharoor over 'fake' claim that they cannot pay faculty

Hours after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter stating that the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) was unable to pay its faculty, Director General Sujan Chinoy has hit back stating that this was fake news.

The MP-IDSA is incidentally an autonomous body dedicated to "research and policy relevant studies on all aspects of defence and security".

"Shocked to learn that the premier think-tank of the Ministry of Defence, the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, has informed its faculty that they “will be unable to disburse salary and pension for August and September 2020”. Rank financial incompetence of Govt!" Tharoor had tweeted.

Chinoy however was perturbed by this comment, stating that it was fake news and marvelling at the fact that Tharoor had believed it.

"@ShashiTharoor I know it's akin to David (me) telling Goliath (you), but really, how could you believe #FakeNews? MoD has already sanctioned funds and salaries for Sept are not even due! Hope nation can come together & focus on matters of national importance-defence an development!" he responded.