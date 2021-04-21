MP ex-Deputy CM Pyarelal Kanwar’s son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter murdered in Chhattisgarh's Korba; accused arrested

In a shocking incident, three family members of former Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief minister Pyarelal Kanwar were murdered with ‘sharp-edged weapons’ in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district on Wednesday.

Pyarelal's son Harish Kanwar, daughter-in-law Sumitra Kanwar and five-year-old granddaughter Ashi Kanwar were found dead at their residence in Bhaisma limits Urga Police station, Korba police said.

All three victims were killed with sharp-edged weapons by the assailants.

Police has arrested six people in connection with the murder which occurred in the morning hours of Wednesday, said Abhishek Meena, Superintendent of Police Korba to FPJ on phone.

Following the clues, we have arrested the accused Harbhajan, his wife Dhankaur, his minor daughter and his brother-in-law Parmeshwar, Surendra, Ramprasad involved in the gruesome murder within few hours of the incident.

Activeness and quick deployment of police teams, including dog squad helped us in cracking the suspect, the SP said.

"Harbhajan informed the police about the incident around six o’clock in the morning around two hours of the incident. The reason which he was giving was not very convincing and there were several discrepancies. Other side clues provided by the dog squad and CCTV footage indicated something else. On interrogation, Harbhajan accepted his involvement and revealed the whole conspiracy. And following the lead, we arrested all the accused involved in the crime, the weapons used in the crime," the senior police official said.

The murder was the outcome of a family feud. The accused Harbhajan who is elder brother of deceased Harish Kanwar laid the plot with the help of his wife, brother-in-law, and his friends including his minor daughter under greed and jealousy.

Harish was taking care of all the finances and had a hold on family property. He is also active in politics and established himself. Meanwhile, Harbhajan was mediocre and poor. This imbalance in power often resulted in family fights between the wives of both. Hence, Harbhajan laid the plot to be declared as the wholesome owner of family property.

"In short, he laid a plot but not sophisticated ones to misguide the police and finally got arrested," the SP said.