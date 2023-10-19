MP Elections 2023: 'We Were Misled', Says Miffed Akhilesh On Cong Not Allying With SP For Upcoming State Polls

Screengrab

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed his displeasure with the Congress party on Thursday over the distribution of seats ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. He also said that Congress failed to allocate even a single seat to the SP in the state as part of the INDIA bloc.

'SP received zero seats'

"The Congress leader, who was previously Madhya Pradesh's chief minister (Kamal Nath), had called a meeting, in which we presented the Samajwadi Party's comprehensive report. He kept Samajwadi Party leaders engaged until 1 am and assured them that we would be given consideration for six seats," Yadav told reporters.

"However, when the seat allocations were announced, the Samajwadi Party received zero seats. If I had known earlier that there was no alliance with INDIA at the assembly level, we would never have gone to meet there. They (Congress) will experience the same treatment as they have given the Samajwadi Party," the SP chief said. "We were misled. We were never told alliance is not for state elections."

Statements raise questions over INDIA's functioning

Yadav's statement raised questions whether the SP will continue to remain part of the INDIA bloc. These statements also reflected a growing sense of disappointment within the SP over the bloc's functioning.

Watch the video below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)