MP: Dalit groom denied entry in temple, SDM assures strict action against culprits

MP: A Dalit groom was allegedly stopped from entering a temple by few miscreants in the Biroda village here.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kashiram Badole, confirmed that a complaint regarding the matter had been received and assured prompt action against those who were found guilty.

"A complaint was received by the Collector that miscreants did not allow Dalit family to enter the temple. The Collector had directed the police officials to take appropriate action against those found guilty," Badole told reporters on Thursday.

The groom, Sandeep Gawale, said that they had sent a prior approval to the Collector for getting wed at the temple but the miscreants locked the gates of the temple on Thursday when the wedding was scheduled to be held.

"The miscreants in the village do not allow us to enter the temple because we come from a lower caste. We had sought prior approval from the Collector too for arranging the wedding at the temple but still, this happened," Gawale said.

The groom alleged that the gates of the temple had been locked at the order of the trustees of the temple.

Bikram Singh Bomania, SHO of the Lalbagh police station, meanwhile, said that the Dalit family will be given protection.

"We had sent a team at the spot to get the things in order after getting the complaint. We will provide protection to the family and will take action against the miscreants who are found guilty," Bomania said.