MP: Cop Riding On Scooter Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck In Tikamgarh; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces

A horrific road accident occurred late at night in the Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, where a collision between a hyva truck and a scooter resulted in the tragic death of a police constable. CCTV footage of this incident has also surfaced. Currently, the police have apprehended the truck driver and initiated an investigation.

This entire incident took place at the District Hospital intersection. It is reported that Police Constable Yashwant Yadav was returning home late at night. At this time, on the turn at the District Hospital intersection, he applied the emergency brakes on his bike seeing the truck approaching.

However, due to the high speed of his vehicle, the bike skidded. The truck, in turn, collided with and crushed the constable. This tragic incident resulted in the demise of Constable Yashwant.

The horrifying incident was caught on CCTV camera.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police promptly arrived at the scene. They immediately rushed the constable to the hospital, although by that time, a considerable amount of time had elapsed.

The driver of the heavy vehicle, the Hyva truck, was apprehended, and the vehicle has been seized. Currently, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

