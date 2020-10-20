MP CM observes silence against Nath’s ‘item’ jibe, writes to Sonia

Bhopal

MP Congress Committee president’s item remark on Women and Child Welfare Minister Imarti Devi has heated up the political atmosphere in the state before the by-elections.

In protest against Nath’s remark, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other party workers observed silence in Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior, respectively.

Chouhan has fired off a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi demanding the removal of Nath from all responsible posts of the party. Chouhan said he expected Nath would tender an apology to Imarti Devi by Sunday night for his statement against her, adding the ex-CM had cro­ssed all limits of shamelessness.

On Tuesday, former Congress chief leader Rahul Gandhi also disagreed with Nath saying he "did not appreciate" the 'item' remark. However, Nath stuck his defiant stand, saying he had already expressed regret and claimed he did not say anything disrespectful. Nath maintained that he would not apologise.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women also took exception to Nath’s comments. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma served a notice on Nath seeking an explanation from him. Sharma also shot off a letter to the Election Commission seeking action against Nath.

National president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha Vijaya Rahatkar led a delegation to NCW and lodged a complaint against Nath.

Gist of CM’s letter to Sonia

In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, CM Chouhan has sought action against Kamal Nath for making comments on a Dalit woman minister. According to the letter, as the comments are of serious nature, Nath should be removed from all posts and censured. So that all those leaders Congressmen who make offensive remark on women may get a lesson. Chouhan has written that after Nath’s comments it was expected that Sonia Gandhi would take action, but nothing of this sort has happened.