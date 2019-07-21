MP CM Kamal Nath in trouble after murder accused saunters into Assembly

Bhopal: The Kamal Nath Govt in Madhya Pradesh has run into fresh trouble over its alliance with the BSP.

The husband of one of the 2 BSP legislators who prop the minority govt is wanted in a murder case of a senior Cong leader. Din over his presence in Assembly on Friday embarrassed the ruling party.

Govind Singh Thakur, the husband of BSP legislator Rambai Thakur, was seen sauntering in the Assembly though there’s been an arrest warrant against him for the past 4 months. A reward of `25,000 was announced for his arrest. The govt dropped the award last month triggering an outcry in Cong and BJP.

Devendra Chaurasia, a former senior leader of the BSP who had joined the Congress just before the election, was murdered in March before the LS election. His son Somesh Chaurasia has now accused the Nath Govt of protecting his father’s “killer” to remain in power.